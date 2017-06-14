Man with a Van sought for Banbury’s tower block fire victim donations

A Facebook campaign calling for Banbury residents to donate to the victims of the London tower block fire has been so successful a man or woman with a van is needed.

‎Ebony Arogundade asked the people of Banbury to donate clothing and other essentials as she was going to transport the donations to London.

Within hours 40 people had donated everything from clothing to mattresses and the generosity of giving now requires a larger vehicle to hold it all.

If you can help with the transportation of the donated goods or donate items such as toiletries and clothing to the campaign then contact Ebony via Facebook.