Man released without charge after rape investigation

A man arrested in connection with a rape investigation in Banbury has been released without charge.

Following a thorough investigation into the circumstances following a report of rape in Horsefair on Sunday, detectives have concluded the investigation.

Detective inspector Richard Pickering, of Banbury Force CID, said: “After an extensive investigation, we are no longer looking for anyone in connection with the investigation. The woman who made the report has been provided with the appropriate support.

“Thames Valley Police will always take any report of sexual offences seriously and deal with those who report incidents to police sensitively. Anyone can report a sexual offence by calling police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”