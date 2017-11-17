Man charged with murder of Knightcote woman after body found in house

A 54-year-old man has been charged with a woman’s murder after her body was discovered at a house in Knightcote.

Andrew McIntosh, of Woolscott, Warwickshire, was arrested in Rugby at 9.47pm on Wednesday, November 15 after his car was stopped by police officers.

He has also been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the limit.

McIntosh will appear at Warwickshire Justice Centre Magistrates Court at a date to be confirmed.

Officers were called to the house at 9.15pm on Wednesday, November 15, where they found the body of the woman, who is believed to be 56-years-old, with facial injuries.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, and next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp said: “We would still like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Knightcote area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw a silver Range Rover (partial registration V88) in or around Knightcote on Wednesday.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 397 of November 15.