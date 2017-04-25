Man assaulted in Banbury nightclub

A man was assaulted in Moo Moo nightclub in Banbury last weekend.

The assault happened at around 3am on Saturday, April 22 where the victim was punched in the back of the head, causing him to fall temporarily unconscious inside the club.

The victim was given first aid by the staff at the nightclub and then left without providing details.

The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Investigating officer Police Constable Reece Millar, from Banbury police station, said: “We are specifically appealing to the victim of this incident to come forward to police.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. The assault took place in the middle of a nightclub on the high street and people may have seen the events which took place. If you did, please come forward and speak to police.”

A 20-year-old man from Gloucestershire has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this case, should call 101 quoting reference 43170115630, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.