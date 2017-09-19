Man arrested after police pursuit through Shipston and Wellesbourne

A 33-year-old Nottingham man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while over the legal cannabis limit following a police chase through south Warwickshire.

Police were called to Cherington at 5pm on Sunday after reports of a man acting suspiciously.

With the help of a police dog, a man was found who drove off in a Ford Focus.

It was chased through Shipston and Wellesbourne with help from a helicopter.

The car was stopped in Barford when a police officer used a stinger device to deflate the car’s tyres.

A home in Cherington was later found to have been burgled.