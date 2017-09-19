Man arrested after police pursuit through Shipston and Wellesbourne

A 33-year-old Nottingham man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while over the legal cannabis limit following a police chase through south Warwickshire.
Police were called to Cherington at 5pm on Sunday after reports of a man acting suspiciously.
With the help of a police dog, a man was found who drove off in a Ford Focus.
It was chased through Shipston and Wellesbourne with help from a helicopter.
The car was stopped in Barford when a police officer used a stinger device to deflate the car’s tyres.
A home in Cherington was later found to have been burgled.
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.