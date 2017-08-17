Magdalen College School A-level results improve on last year

Magdalen College School A-level students improved in almost all measures compared to last year with the Brackley school saying they were particularly pleased with the significant increase in top grades this year.

Thanks to their results the students have been able to progress to their chosen university courses, and the school have said they look forward to see how they progress.

Teachers at Magdalen were particularly pleased their pupils had done so well in light of changes to the exam system this year, with both staff and students adapting well to the reforms.

A spokesperson for Magdalen College School said: "Staff of the school would like to congratulate all exam students this summer on their achievements and to wish them well on the next stage of their education."

Among the top performers were Thomas Macfadyen, who got three A*; Thomas Crawley, who got two A* and two As; Jez Flukes, who got two A* and one A; Susanna Warner, who got one A* and two As; and Bertie Zuercher, who got one A* and three As.