M40 closed after welfare incident at Banbury junction

Traffic on the M40 between junction 11, Banbury and junction 12 at Gaydon was halted for over an hour as police responded to a fear for welfare incident.
Thames Valley Police officers were dispatched at about 1.44pm today, July 20, to a fear for welfare call involving a woman.
The motorway was closed in both directions to allow service vehicles to reach the scene.
A woman was taken to an undisclosed hospital.
Lanes in both carriageways were reopened at 3pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.