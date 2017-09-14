Luxurious afternoon tea for deserving Banbury mums

The Atic in Butchers Row, Banbury will host an intimate luxury afternoon tea for mums looking for a special treat.

Organised by Tara Lever, owner of Twinkle Stars Sing and Play, the afternoon of Sunday, October 1, will offer a smorgasbord of edible delights supplied by Foodtastic Catering.

Tara Lever is putting on a luxury afternoon tea for busy mums. Tara Lever, front, centre. NNL-170425-120244009

The afternoon will begin at 1pm with a selection of opulent sandwiches accompanied by mozzarella and basil sticks, honey and mustard sausages and mature cheddar and red onion quiche.

To add a little class to proceedings all food will be served on vintage crockery by Timeless Tea Sets.

The dessert tray will be worth saving a little room for as it will offer a host of goodies including lemon drizzle cake, chocolate brownie and strawberries, mini meringues and traditional scones with cream and jam.

This is the third pamper afternoon organised by Tara and as such will also offer a limited number of mini beauty therapies including manicures and massages that can be purchased on the day for £5.

There are a limited number of spaces and the previous two events sold out well in advance so to treat yourself to a little indulgence and visit the Twinkle Stars Sing and Play Facebook page.