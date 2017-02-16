Lucky escape for driver in M40 crash this morning

A woman whose car hit a central reservation after a collision with an HGV on the M40 near Gaydon has escaped with almost no injury.

The incident, which left her car with significant damage, happened at about 8.30am this morning (Thursday) on the M40 northbound just after Junction 12.

An ambulance, a paramedic area support officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. In addition two off duty staff from East Midlands and South Central Ambulance Services stopped to offer assistance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The car had suffered very significant damage down the nearside, but the driver’s side had escaped the worst of it. This allowed the 30 year old woman from Slough to get out of the vehicle unaided.

“In addition, the crash damaged the central reservation and left debris on both the southbound and northbound carriageways.

“Considering the damage to the car, the woman escaped with remarkably minor injuries. She had a minor injury to her shoulder, face and a hand.

“Due to the nature of the crash, she was taken by land ambulance to Warwick Hospital for further assessment.”