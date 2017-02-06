Lucky escape for Banbury pair after fire

The occupants of a Banbury house had a lucky escape after a fire this weekend, according to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

At 12.10pm on Saturday February 4, a fire was reported at a house in Gillett Road.

Firefighters were faced with smoke coming from the property from the open front door and the smoke alarm sounding.

Crews quickly entered the building and assisted the two occupants from the property, and treated them for smoke inhalation before South Central Ambulance Service arrived.

Fire and Rescue Service Incident Commander, Station Manager Paul Webster said: “This incident emphasises the importance of having at least one working smoke alarm on each level of your home which should be tested once a week.

“On this occasion the occupants were alerted to the fire by the smoke alarms but had not to left the building before the fire service arrived, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescues advise would be to evacuate immediately, luckily this was a small fire and there were no serious injuries.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.