Lucky escape for Banbury family

A father and his daughter made a lucky escape after a kitchen fire in a Banbury flat.

Oxfordshire County Councils Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a flat on Alma Road in Banbury in the early hours of Thursday, July 6.

At about 1.24am two fire engines from Banbury were called to the scene where they were met by the occupier with smoke exiting the flat.

The fire was located in the kitchen where firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

The flat was smoke logged throughout but the occupier and his young daughter, who were asleep at the time, had smelt burning, left the flat and alerted the fire service.

Both father and daughter received first aid from firefighters prior to the arrival of South Central Ambulance Service who stated both father and daughter were very fortunate not to have suffered any serious effects from the fire or smoke.

The property was fitted with a smoke alarm but this hadn’t operated which could have alerted the occupier earlier to the very dangerous situation developing in his kitchen.

Incident Commander Steve Potter said: “This incident emphasises the importance of having at least one working smoke alarm on every floor of your home, which should be tested once a week. On this occasion the occupiers were extremely lucky to have been woken by the smell of burning which gave them time to evacuate the property safely.

He added: “I urge people to remember to ‘Get Out, Stay Out, Get the Fire and Rescue Service Out.”