Life coach comes to Banbury’s Atic

Banbury mothers are being invited to an evening at The Atic, where renowned life coach Rachael Parker-Prickett will inspire mums to believe ‘You are enough’.

Rachael Parker-Prickett will be discussing key topics that cause self-doubt as a parent and ways to re-calibrate your outlook to gain positivity and confidence.

Following her inspiring talk the life coach will hold a question and answer session followed by an informal sit down and chat with the attendees.

The evening event will take place on Wednesday, November 22 from 7pm at the Butchers Row bar and club.

Organiser Tara Lever said; “Rachael has really helped me changed my way of thinking about certain aspects of my life which were causing me self-doubt and anxiety and I could not recommend her more.”

Tickets cost £10, £2 of which will be donated to Oxfordshire SANDS and includes hot drinks and cake.

The Atic’s bar will also be open for adult themed libations.

Seats for this event are limited, so to secure yours call Tara Lever on 07966 627256.

For more information on Rachael Parker-Prickett visit her ‘I Value Me’ website.