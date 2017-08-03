Let’s Play Project’s superhero sports day

A family sports day will see superheroes taking on all the classic races and games in a charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Let’s Play Project’s event will get the whole family involved in an egg and spoon race, tug o’ war and more at Careless Whisper at 18 Hinton Road, Brackley, from 1-5pm on Saturday.

Teams can register on the day and will need to pay to take part, with the winning team taking home a coveted trophy.

Whether you’re joining in, cheering on your favorite superheroes or fancy just coming along with a picnic then you’re welcome to come enjoy the fun.

During the day there will be craft stalls, kids arts and crafts, face painting, 50/50 raffle a barbecue and a bar along with some local acts playing acoustic sets.

The event is supported by SMART Studios and Sindy Matthews, Banbury Butchers and the Oxford Abingdon hotel. Visit letsplaybanbury.org for more.