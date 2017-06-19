Lego man comes to Castle Quay mall

Young Lego fans can have their photos taken with Lego City policeman Chase McCain when he visits The Entertainer toy shop at Castle Quay Shopping Mall, Banbury on Saturday from at intervals between 10am and 3pm.

The free event will give young shoppers and fans the chance to meet the LEGO character and even have their photograph taken.

Paul Jackson, Centre Manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Chase McCain in The Entertainer store. I’m sure he will be a big hit with our younger shoppers and families!”

For more information about events at Castle Quay Shopping Centre visit www.castlequay.co.uk.