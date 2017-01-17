Learn IT at friendly drop-in sessions

Would you like to learn basic computer skills, or gain more confidence so you can email friends, shop online, use Skype or research family history?

Age UK Oxon is holding IT drop-in sessions in Banbury every Thursday, led by friendly staff and volunteers.

Sessions take place in the Methodist Church from 10am to noon, and in Grimsbury Community Centre from 2pm to 4pm.

There are also sessions at Tadmarton Village Hall on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 11am to 1pm; at Bicester Library on the second and last Thursday of the month from 11am to 1pm; and at Bicester Health and Wellbeing Centre every Tuesday (booking only).

For more information contact Kasia at Age UK Oxon on 01295 278040 or 07827 235402 or email kasiazielasko@ageukoxfordshire.org.uk