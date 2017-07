Have your say

Banbury Museum will host a special talk about the secret history behind Banbury’s Fine Lady statue by Banbury Cross.

Rosy Burke, a member of the original Fine Lady Appeal Committee will be the guest speaker on Saturday, July 29 at 2.30pm.

Learn about the materials used, hidden details and the story of the famous nursery rhyme. Also discover who is actually cast as the Fine Lady. Entry £5.