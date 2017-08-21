Late night drama as Banbury flat burns

Have your say

Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a flat fire on the evening of Friday, August 18.

Just after 9pm last Friday, fire crews received reports of a flat fire on St John’s Road, Banbury.

Two fire engines from Banbury and one from Chipping Norton attended the scene.

The fire was located in the hallway of the first floor flat.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus immediately entered the property to search for residents and tackled the blaze using high pressure hose reels, using a large fan to clear the smoke logging throughout the apartment, which was unoccupied at the time.

Station Manager Chris Barber said: “The first crews on scene were faced with a first floor filled with smoke coming from a significant fire in the hallway of the flat.

“Thankfully, the smoke alarms had alerted neighbours and this enabled the fire service to respond and swiftly extinguish the fire and prevent further damage”

The incident has now been handed over to Thames Valley Police.