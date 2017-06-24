Last link to Lloyd’s Menswear in Banbury dies

Barbara Joan Marshall, the last link to a Banbury business that stood for over 50 years, has passed away at the age of 99.

Mrs Marshall’s father, William Lloyd, opened Lloyd’s Menswear on Banbury’s High Street in 1929 where it stood until 1982, but she began her life in Bolton, Lancashire in 1918.

At the age of seven Barbara’s family relocated to Newbury so her father could run the clothiers and drapers business founded by Barbara’s great grandfather Robert Bell.

William decided, in 1929, to relocate to Banbury and open his own clothes shop, bringing his wife and children with him.

Barbara was sent to Banbury County School, then in Marlborough Road, and was among the first to move to its new premises in Ruskin Road.

On leaving school, Barbara worked at Judges in Banbury High Street, then went to E P Rose, a department store in Bedford, and finally to Joseph Johnson’s in Leicester where she met the man that would become her husband, William (Bill) Marshall.

War delayed their union, as both Bill and Barbara joined military efforts, but they eventually tied the knot at St Mary’s Church in 1945.

Through the 1950s Bill and Barbara and eventually their three children, John, Sue and Jane, lived in Kings Road, Bloxham.

Following the death of William Lloyd, they took on ownership of the shop and moved back to the Lloyd family home in Park Close, Banbury.

Shortly before Bill’s death, in 1995, the couple left Banbury for Chipping Norton where Barbara remained until 2013. Her remaining years were spent in Bury St Edmunds.