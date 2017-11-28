Lanterns light up Brackley night sky for Christmas light switch-on

More than 250 lanterns lit up Brackley High Street on Saturday for the town’s Christmas light switch-on.

Over 1,000 people paraded through the town to Burgess Square, some carrying lanterns decorated by Brackley schoolchildren. Town mayor, Don Thompson, who switched on the lights, said: “The atmosphere was phenomenal. Brackley has a wonderful community spirit. It was a great evening.”

Brackley Christmas Lights switch-on and Lantern Parade. Brackley mayor, Cllr. Don Thompsonturns on the lights. NNL-171125-225402009

This is the second year the town has held a lantern parade. Last year saw 90 lanterns carried down the high street.

Cllr Thompson said they hoped to extend the event next year to have more activities after the switching on of the lights.

Brackley Christmas Lights switch-on and Lantern Parade. Children made lanterns. NNL-171125-225323009

Brackley Christmas Lights switch-on and Lantern Parade. Brackley mayor, Cllr. Don Thompson leads the lantern parade. NNL-171125-225258009

Brackley Christmas Lights switch-on and Lantern Parade. Children made lanterns. NNL-171125-225150009

Brackley Christmas Lights switch-on and Lantern Parade. Children made lanterns. NNL-171125-225138009

Brackley Christmas Lights switch-on and Lantern Parade. Brackley mayor, Cllr. Don Thompson leads the lantern parade. NNL-171125-225536009