Kinks members to perform at music festival in Hook Norton

It could be a Sunny Afternoon on Saturday, July 1, when original members of The Kinks perform at Hook Norton Music At The Crossroads.

The Kast Off Kinks are the headline act, which features some of the original band members playing some of their classic songs including those that have appeared in the musical Sunny Afternoon.

Acoustic WHO will also be performing as well as electric folk band, Bewelian.

The King Biscuit Boys will bring their brand of country blues while people can rock out to the The FooKing Queens –playing the music by The Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon and Queens of the Stone Age.

There will also be original new music from Pete Watkins Originals and solo singer-songwriter Anne-Marie Sanderson.

Saturday will kick off with classic 1950s rock ‘n’ roll from the The Big Deal, then wrap up with Hooky’s own The Norton Commandos.

The night of Friday, June 30, features local bands Neva Mynd and Under The Covers.

Refreshments include Hook Norton ales in the beer tent, the Pimms Bar or gin and spirits from The Gin Spot as well as plenty of choices of food.

Saturday will feature a traditional village fair, with all proceeds to charities Bloodwise, Fire Fighters, Air Ambulance and local organisations.

Tickets are available at www.hookymusic.co.uk, The Village Shop, Hook Norton Brewery and The Sun Inn. No alcohol or glass bottles to be brought on site.