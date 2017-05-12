Kings Sutton jewellery maker Chelsea bound

A bespoke fine jewellery maker from Kings Sutton is hoping to make her mark on the country’s most prestigious flower show.

Lucy Sylvester will head to the Royal Hospital grounds in Chelsea for the world famous flower show, which runs from May 23 to 27, with her unique handcrafted nature inspired jewellery.

Lucy Slyvester 18ct gold twig and diamond ring NNL-171205-121847001

In recent years the flower show has broadened its appeal by allowing craftsmen and women, artists and photographers to exhibit creations inspired by and referencing nature’s beauty. Exhibitors, however, must have a planted area within their four metre square stalls and their creations have to pass the Chelsea Flower Show vetting team.

Lucy said: “This year I’m having a meadow scene at the back of the stand. There’s going to be cow parsleys, fox gloves and wild flowers going along the back wall.”

Lucy’s beautifully intricate designs meet the show’s criteria, and nature has been an inspiration for her rings and pendants since she studied for her masters at The School of Jewellery in Birmingham.

Lucy said: “Originally it was looking at natural forms and seeing the beauty in them. Seeing how, that if left, they would just decay into the ground and disappear.

“But if you pick them up and take a mould from them and fill the cavity created with molten metal, you’ve created an exact replica of life that will be there forever.”

The natural forms Lucy uses come in all shapes and sizes from leaves, stems, seeds and even insects.

Her Chelsea appearance will allow Lucy to showcase some new designs to the public alongside forms she has worked with for years.

Lucy said: “A lot of the new pieces are made from taking casts of things like cow parsley stems and rye grass seeds.

“There are some new gold engagement and wedding rings, cow parsley bands, poppy rings and new moths set with moon stone.”

The look of fragility captured in Lucy’s jewellery is down to a production process combining patience and skill.

Lucy said: “If I’m doing something I will need four or five of that something.

“If a wing falls off I might be able to borrow it off another one. You might have to superglue legs back on. It’s mad but I enjoy it.”

This will be Lucy’s second visit to the show, having made her debut in 2010, and she will be taking hundreds of pieces to the event which attracts 160,000 visitors each year.

Lucy said: “That was a baptism of fire. I’d never been there before and I when I got there I thought ‘this is crazy big’.

“It’s massive, it’s a really big show and obviously everything has to be immaculate and perfect so it’s quite a lot of pressure but there’s no where else like it, it’s such an incredible show.”

To find out more about Lucy’s creations visit www.lucysylvester.co.uk.