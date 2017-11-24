Kineton charity’s safe water project for African school begins thanks to Edgehill walk

A Kineton-based humanitarian charity is working to give a primary school in Ghana safe water thanks in part to money raised by a sponsored walk around Edgehill.

Compassion Direct UK is supporting the 177 pupils at Kyebi Primary School in Ashanti as it did not have a clean supply of water or a building fit for purpose.

The four-mile walk on October 22, raised £500 for the project and work began on digging a bore hole on November 15, the first stage of building a hand water pump.

Once the charity has provided safe water, it wants to repair the floors and fabric of the ancient, and in parts derelict, building so water harvesting tanks and solar panels for electricity can be installed.

Chairman of trustees Ros Grant explained how important it is to give the pupils electricity so they can have the best possible education.

“School children in many parts of Ghana are yet to see or touch a computer, despite having to participate in examinations in communication technology examinations with their peers elsewhere in the country,” he said.

“If CDUK is able to repair the building and roof and give the school solar panels they will have a source of power to enable them to have a computer in the school.”

There is much more the charity would like to do to help the school so if you can make a donation or hold a fundraising event for it, get in touch by calling 01926 691260 or 07773470384, or go to www.compassiondirectuk.org for more information.