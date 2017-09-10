Karen braved the shave helping two cancer charities

Karen Wise, of Banbury, braved the shave last weekend in a very public event that benefitted two cancer charities in the process.

On Saturday, September 2, at the Wine Vaults on Parson’s Street, Karen’s long, curly black hair was first braided into tails that were then lopped off and sealed.

The hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust who make wigs for children who have lost their natural hair due to chemotherapy.

Karen also used the event to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support after a close friend was diagnosed with the disease and Macmillan was the charity that offered the most support.

In a little over eight minutes, late stand-in barber Phil Ferrer from Braids Barbers removed Karen’s six plus years of hair growth.

A crowd made up of family, friends and curious onlookers gave her a round of applause at its conclusion,

Karen had set a target of £2,000 although before any serious fundraising began she conceded that this might be unattainable.

However after online and cash donations taken on the day have been tallied, Karen has so far raised £1,700.

To donate click here.