Jaguar transforms Banbury playgroup

Employees from Jaguar Land Rover dedicated their own time and energy into upgrading a Banbury nursery that included adding a racetrack.

Chasewell Playgroup located in Avocet Way underwent a two-day makeover that included cleaning equipment, remodelling the outdoor play area and installing a concrete racetrack.

Banbury's Chasewell Nursery after JLR employees have given it a makeover NNL-170831-155158001

Calvin Manetta, an electrician with Jaguar Land Rover, and spokesperson for the community makeover team, said: “It’s run by the community and is charity funded. We’ve put a team together and we’ve come here over two days and thought we could make a difference really.”

In addition to the JLR employees local businesses, Nichols Plumbing and Building Merchants and Banbury Plant Hire, donated resources to the project and Breedons donated the concrete.

Calvin said: “This is going to be a concrete base that we’re going to make into a racetrack for the children.

“We’re going to put tyres around the edge and paint a track onto it so they can use those little play cars on it to zip around on.”

Jaguar workers help renovate the grounds at Chasewell Nursery, Banbury. Nursery staff clean up outdoor equipment. NNL-170822-103216009

The nursery does not have its own headquarters but instead is run out of the Grange School’s hall.

Faye Manetta, a key worker at the nursery, said: “We usually have about 30 to 35 children a day. We run in the hall, we don’t own the hall so we set up and pack away every day but the garden is the part that stays.”

The nursery still needs a small driveway added to allow vehicle access.

Call 01295 275363 if you can help them out.