Influential music producer from Upper Tadmarton dies

A producer credited with revolutionising how pop music was presented on television, who lived in Upper Tadmarton, has died.

Jack Good created the 1950s and 60s TV shows Six-Five Special for the BBC, Oh Boy! for ITV, and Shindig! for a US network, changing the way music was absorbed by the masses.

The London-born producer also managed some of the biggest names in pop music, including Sir Cliff Richard.

He moved to his son’s farm in Upper Tadmarton in 2001, having lived in the US and elsewhere, before passing away on September 24, at the age of 86.

Good was born in Hanwell, west London, on August 7, 1931, and spent time in the RAF as national service before studying philology at Oxford University.

In 1957, he persuaded the BBC to set up a Saturday night pop music show, and Six-Five Special was an instant hit, inspiring later editions like Top of the Pops.

Good went on to set many other influential TV shows and stage productions, as well as being a musician and artist. He is survived by four children and 10 grandchildren.