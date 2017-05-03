In Pictures: Banbury’s Admiral Holland meets its maker

The Admiral Holland is almost gone as bulldozers and heavy machinery make short work of its demolition.

The pub announced its closure at the end of 2015 and has been unused ever since.

The Admiral Holland pub in Banbury being demolished. NNL-170205-154151009

The site on Woodgreen Avenue, is to be redeveloped for residential use.

The area has been the subject to investment as part of Cherwell District Council’s Build project which saw a redevelopment of the Woodgreen Leisure Centre.

Since the beginning of last month specialised crews have been preparing the pub for demolition, removing asbestos and other potential hazards.

