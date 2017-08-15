Improved access to GPs in new scheme

A scheme designed to improve access to GP appointments for patients has been rolled out in north Oxfordshire.

The extended access to GP services scheme sees doctors’ surgeries joining forces to provide additional appointments, with more than half to be provided when practices are usually closed such as evenings and weekends.

The extra weekend appointments are provided at ‘hubs’ and north Oxfordshire’s hub is at Banbury Health Centre. Weekday appointments are provided at the local practices.

Some routine appointments will be moved to evenings and weekends to relieve pressure on weekdays. Patients can book routine appointments in advance and same day urgent appointments by calling their own practice, which will make the appointment on their behalf. The time and location of hub services will be available on practice websites.