‘Impossible dream’ moves step closer for Brackley

A replacement for Brackley’s Cottage Hospital moved a step closer this month after a full planning application for a new medical centre was submitted to South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).

In 2014 SNC approved a hybrid planning application for the Network 401 development at the northern entrance to the town which included a food store, petrol station, medical centre, care home, a large employment space and a hotel with a restaurant and bar.

At the time full permission was granted for the food store and petrol station, while the other elements were granted outline approval with details to be agreed.

Detailed proposals have now been submitted by Dudley Taylor Pharmacies for a three-storey medical centre that will replace the intermediate care beds at the Brackley Cottage Hospital in Pebble Lane, and act as a combined replacement for the Brackley Medical Centre and Washington House Surgery.

Cllr Roger Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for planning and environment said: “While many local health facilities are under pressure, Brackley’s facilities are being improved thanks to efforts by this council to ensure housing developers contribute towards the infrastructure within the areas they build.

“At times this may have seemed an impossible dream for the many dedicated people in Brackley who campaigned for this improvement to the town. They can now see the final hurdle. I would urge those who care about Brackley to comment on these proposals ahead of a decision by the SNC planning committee.”

The medical centre will also include a minor injuries treatment service, x-ray facilities, a pharmacy and a café.

Dudley Taylor Pharmacies have also submitted a second application for a 62-bedroom care home. To comment on the applications visit www.snc.planning-register.co.uk/