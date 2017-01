The Heythrop Hunt Club presented a cheque for £1,000 to Thames Valley Air Ambulance during its Boxing Day meet at The Fox, Chipping Norton.

About 2,000 supporters gathered to greet the hounds.

Thehunt’s joint-master, Simon Lawrance, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to welcome so many newcomers, many of whom become fascinated by watching the hounds at work.”