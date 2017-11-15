Hundreds welcome BBC rickshaw challenge team to Banbury

Hundreds of people cheered on the inspirational youngsters and Matt Baker as The One Show’s rickshaw challenge arrived in Banbury on Friday night (November 10).

The team, cycling 500 miles from London to Glasgow for BBC Children in Need, arrived at Market Place to much applause in time for the show at around 7.30pm.

Banbury welcomes The One Show rickshaw challenge team after cycling from London on the first full day of the 500-mile journey to Glasgow for Children in Need NNL-171115-094911001

Pudsey was building the atmosphere with his own cock horse as his image was projected onto Castle Quay Shopping Centre above.

The team recited the famous nursery rhyme to the nation after Sabah crossed the line with her family waiting in tears.

Matt said: “We were really excited to have arrived in Banbury. It’s fantastic seeing everyone turn out to welcome Team Rickshaw and the show of support for BBC Children in Need was a wonderful way to end day two of our journey.”

Sasha Bayford (left) and Andrea Sheppeck NNL-171115-095032001

Jules Proctor and Caroline Watsham with their 'horses' Horton and Cheryl NNL-171115-094955001