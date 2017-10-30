Hundreds turn out to see TV characters at Banbury’s Castle Quay

Hundreds of families took the opportunity to see two of their favourite TV characters last week as PAW Patrol’s Skye and Marshall arrived at Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

As part of their Pup Pup Boogie Tour and in association with The Entertainer, the cuddly pups visited the Banbury shopping centre on Thursday, October 26, making personal appearances throughout the day to meet their young fans and take photos.

The tour also included fun and interactive Pup Pup Boogie sessions where children could learn the characters dance moves from the show.

Paul Jackson, centre manager said: “We loved having PAW Patrol’s Skye and Marshall join us as part of their Pup Pup Boogie Tour.

“It was great to see so many families meeting the duo and enjoying themselves in the Pup Pup Boogie.

He added: “It was a great day of entertainment for our shoppers during the October Half Term break.”