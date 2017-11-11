Hundreds set to mark Remembrance Sunday across Banburyshire

Hundreds of people across Banburyshire will be lining the roads and joining services in towns and villages to mark Remembrance Day on Sunday (November 12).

More than 300 people will march through Banbury for the military and civic procession, which leaves Broad Street at 10.15am and goes up High Street, along Horsefair and into St Mary’s Church for a service at 11am.

The parade will then move into People’s Park where more than 40 wreaths will be laid at the war memorial by service men and women, veterans and civilians before a moving ceremony and The Last Post.

This year is the first since the town’s war memorial was updated to include those who died serving their country in all wars and conflicts.

Royal British Legion Banbury branch president and Banbury Town Council leader Kieron Mallon said: “Remembrance Day in Banbury, as in towns and villages across Britain, honours those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Many families in the area have lost loved ones in battle and this is an important and emotional day for them.

“Townspeople turn out in large numbers to watch the parade and wreath-laying – and their presence is always a credit to the town.

“I hope this year’s event is another day that pays true respect to our war heroes.”

The Royal British Legion branch will also be marking Armistice Day on Saturday with a service at the war memorial from 10.45am.

The Chipping Norton branch will be holding its Armistice Day service at the war memorial on Albion Street at 10.45am on Saturday.

The parade the next day will leave from outside Sainsbury’s at 10.15am for a service at St Mary’s Church.

Chipping Norton School pupil Arianne Bennett and teacher Chris Brown will sing ‘No Man’s Land/The Green Fields of France’ as a special addition to the service.

Shipston’s parade will gather in High Street outside the George Hotel at 10.15am, marching to St Edmund’s Church for the service before going back to High Street.

In Brackley, the parade starts at 2.40pm before a service on the Piazza at 3pm.

Other services will be taking place across the area, see the Guardian Country pages for details of many of them.