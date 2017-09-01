Hundreds go back in time at Hornton history trail

Nearly 600 visitors descended on Hornton for the village’s special history trail over the bank holiday weekend.
The event took place over three days in glorious sunshine and those attending enjoyed activities from honey-tasting and guessing the mystery object to medieval pigment painting and felt-making. Some signed up to receive a special Living Memories magazine produced especially for the weekend.
The Hornton Picture Palace mini cinema sold out of choc ices served by its usherette Jane Wain while others enjoyed traditional tea and cake in the shade of gazebos.
One of two organisers, Chris Woodcock said: “The interest and enthusiasm for village history created a real buzz on each day. Some older people met up with friends and neighbours who, in some cases, they hadn’t seen for many decades.
“Everyone was chatting and reminiscing as well as enjoying the entertainment. We wanted a weekend to remember – and we got it.”
Takings from donations, the usherette’s tray and the Memory Lane Café topped £1,000 to go to future Hornton History Group events.
