Hundreds go back in time at Hornton history trail

Nearly 600 visitors descended on Hornton for the village’s special history trail over the bank holiday weekend.

The event took place over three days in glorious sunshine and those attending enjoyed activities from honey-tasting and guessing the mystery object to medieval pigment painting and felt-making. Some signed up to receive a special Living Memories magazine produced especially for the weekend.

Laurie Furneaux and Chris Woodcock. Photo by Steve Woodcock NNL-170829-115922001

The Hornton Picture Palace mini cinema sold out of choc ices served by its usherette Jane Wain while others enjoyed traditional tea and cake in the shade of gazebos.

One of two organisers, Chris Woodcock said: “The interest and enthusiasm for village history created a real buzz on each day. Some older people met up with friends and neighbours who, in some cases, they hadn’t seen for many decades.

“Everyone was chatting and reminiscing as well as enjoying the entertainment. We wanted a weekend to remember – and we got it.”

Takings from donations, the usherette’s tray and the Memory Lane Café topped £1,000 to go to future Hornton History Group events.

Taking a break for tea and cake. Photo by Steve Woodcock NNL-170829-115758001

Kevin and Jane Wain at Hornton Cinema. Photo by Steve Woodcock NNL-170829-120053001

Bill Baker with a vintage vehicle. Photo by Steve Woodcock NNL-170829-120030001

Felt-making at Hornton history event. Photo by Steve Woodcock NNL-170829-115845001