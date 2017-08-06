Hundreds enjoy pub music festival in Wardington

Hundreds of folk enjoyed a weekend of great music at the 10th Hare and Hounds Music Festival in Wardington.

The free event raised £2,200 for the British Heart Foundation through the raffle, barbecue and ‘guess the name’ of the stuffed monkey.

Barbecue chefs Darren Bennetts and Martin Barker at the Hare and Hounds Beer and Music Festival

Organisers Pat and Bridget Baker thought everyone had a good time, despite the rain, over the three days – extended to the Friday for the first time.

“We try to raise as much as we can and £2,200 over the three days is good going considering it’s free entry,” Pat said.

“It’s all from the generosity of people putting money in the buckets and buying raffle tickets, we would make nothing if they didn’t turn up and spend money so it’s good and we enjoying running it.”

Pete Watkins played for three-and-a-half hours on Friday night before plenty of stellar acts took to the stage over the weekend, including Banbury’s Got Talent’s Jenna Hone and Rhythm Street who rounded it all off.

Shelley and Kelly with the bear that could be won by picking his or her name NNL-170730-152812001

Pat added: “I’d like to thank Martin Barker and Darren Bennetts for all their hard work helping us over the weekend, we couldn’t have done it without them, so thanks a lot.”