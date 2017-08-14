Search

Host of activities on offer at Banbury Summer Festival

Banbury Summer Fest will be returning on August 22.

The event is hosted by the Sunshine Centre, and supported by Sanctuary Housing, Oxfordshire Play Association, Banbury Town Council, Banbury Charities and Cherwell District Council. Attractions will include a bouldering wall, storytelling, tug of war and welly wanging and the mobile children’s centre and library service will also be attending. The festival is taking place at Princess Diana Park from 11am until 3pm. To find out more email martin.gillett@oxonplay.org.uk or call 01865 779474.

