Horton Treatment Centre to host recruitment drive

Horton Treatment Centre will hold a recruitment open evening to attract new staff into the expanding team at the Banbury hospital.

The drop in event will be held on November 2 between 5pm and 7pm at the Horton Treatment Centre on the Oxford Road.

The hospital is looking to recruit registered nurses, healthcare assistants, operating department practitioners, scrub nurses, recovery nurses, physiotherapists, catering and housekeeping staff, medical secretaries and TSSU (theatre sterile services unit) staff.

David Munt, general manager at Horton Treatment Centre, said: “We need to expand our team to meet the demands of the service and we are looking to recruit enthusiastic and hard-working staff to join our friendly team to help to further grow Horton Treatment Centre.

“The aim of the event is for people to have the opportunity to take a tour of the hospital, meet members of staff for an informal discussion about the roles on offer and learn about the benefits of working for Horton Treatment Centre”

Attendees are asked to register in advance of the event on hospital website at www.hortontreatmentcentre.co.uk/events.