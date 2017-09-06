Horton staff brave the shave for former colleague battling cancer

Four brave women from the Horton General Hospital's radiology department had heir heads shaved for a former colleague battling cancer at a Bloxham salon yesterday (Tuesday, September 4).

Tracy Condon, Minal Oakes, Julie Weston-Green and Donna Tame have raised a total of around £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and counting.

The 'before' picture. (L-R) Julie Weston-Green, Minal Oakes,Donna Tame and Tracy Condon.

Ex-radiographer Susie Marment, who has been diagnosed with cancer and left her job of 40 years last year, cheered the ladies on as hairdressers at Revamp Hair Salon gave them a number one all over.

"It's just amazing, I couldn't believe it when they said they were going to do it," Susie said.

"I worked for Macmillan for 25 years, I was chairman of the Banbury committee, and I never thought I would get cancer myself.

"So to see them doing it for Macmillan is unbelievable and that's what friendships are all about, they're the most wonderful friends."

And 'after'. (L-R) Minal Oakes, Julie Weston-Green, Donna Tame and Tracy Condon.

To donate, visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk and search for the women's names.