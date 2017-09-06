Horton staff brave the shave for former colleague battling cancer

Four brave women from the Horton General Hospital's radiology department had heir heads shaved for a former colleague battling cancer at a Bloxham salon yesterday (Tuesday, September 4).
Tracy Condon, Minal Oakes, Julie Weston-Green and Donna Tame have raised a total of around £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and counting.
Ex-radiographer Susie Marment, who has been diagnosed with cancer and left her job of 40 years last year, cheered the ladies on as hairdressers at Revamp Hair Salon gave them a number one all over.
"It's just amazing, I couldn't believe it when they said they were going to do it," Susie said.
"I worked for Macmillan for 25 years, I was chairman of the Banbury committee, and I never thought I would get cancer myself.
"So to see them doing it for Macmillan is unbelievable and that's what friendships are all about, they're the most wonderful friends."
To donate, visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk and search for the women's names.
