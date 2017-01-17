Horton maternity loss consultation has begun

A three-month long consultation on the Oxford University Hospitals Trust’s removal of consultant led maternity, Oak Ward medical beds, ten trauma beds, stroke and critical care started this week. The documents, including many associated reports, are found at http://www.oxonhealthcaretransformation.nhs.uk/ - then examine the different links.

MP Victoria Prentis has opened a special consultation Q&A page at http://victoriaprentis.com/consultation-phase-one. You can also contact Keep the Horton General Campaign for help at keepthehortongeneral@hotmail.co.uk