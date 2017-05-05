Horton decision delayed because of General Election purdah

The report and decisions on the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s plans to downgrade some of the Horton General Hospital’s wards has been delayed.

The outcome of recent consultation into phase one of the Oxfordshire Transformation Plan – which centred on permanent removal of consultant-led maternity, permanent closure of 45 beds already taken out, changes to stroke care and downgrading of intensive care to end use of ventilators – is postponed until after the general election.

A period of purdah affects when information can be published and when results can be discussed in public.

OCCG will not be publishing any more information about the consultation or the feedback received until after polling day on June 8.

It has been decided to organise two additional board meetings on June 20, to consider the consultation reports, and on August 10 to make decisions on the proposed changes. More details will be posted on the OCCG website.