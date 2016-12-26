Hornton Primary school is popular as parents respond to survey

Word of mouth recommendation has turned one of Oxfordshire’s smallest primaries into a popular school with the largest intake in its 102-year history.

Hornton Primary School now has 97 children in the main school and Peachtree Pre-School and the results of a survey published this month reveal why it is so popular with parents.

More than nine out of 10 respondents to a parents’ survey – 94 per cent – said they would recommend the school to another parent. In recent years, Hornton has seen a big increase in the number of children coming in from outside its catchment area.

Head teacher Matt Green said: “To have reached this milestone is a fantastic achievement for everyone at Hornton Primary School.

“It is a real privilege for me to lead such an inspiring team of teachers and teaching assistants and it’s thanks to them that we have seen the school population swell in recent years.

“We don’t spend masses of money on publicity or adverts or banners and such like. We simply rely on word of mouth from our contented parents and children to spread the word about the wonderful work we do at HPS.

“This means we always have to be as good as we can be and aim to constantly improve what we do. I’m more than happy to show any prospective parents around.”

The survey revealed:

█ 94 per cent of parents said their child was happy at the school

█ 94 per cent said their child felt safe

█ 91 per cent said their child was making good progress at the school

█ 92 per cent said their child was well looked after

█ 94 per cent said their child was being taught well

█ 91 per cent said the school was well led and managed.

Mr Green said: “Many parents commented on how happy their children are in school, how much progress they make and how well looked after their children are and to receive so many positive comments is really nice to hear.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to complete the survey and I hope we can continue to work together to carry on improving HPS.”

To arrange a visit to the school, call the office administrator on 01295 670335 to book an appointment.