Horley will be ‘jammin’ for Gary’ to raise money for air ambulance

Friends and family of a much admired man from Horley will be gathering to ‘jam’ in his memory next month.

Reggae fan, Gary Fox, died unexpectedly from a sudden heart attack last August despite the best efforts of paramedics.

His widow, Debra, who runs the Horley Views website, is holding a ‘We’re Jammin’ for Gary’ event on May 1 and has invited along people who knew him to celebrate his life.

Money raised from the event will go to Thames Valley Air Ambulance. The event will also raise awareness of the Hands Off Our Horton campaign.

As well as being a househusband, Mr Fox had also been a school governor, had worked on youth offending panels as well as being a talented musician.

Mrs Fox, who met Gary 40 years ago at a folk music night at RAF Lyneham, said she wanted it to be a happy event. She said: “As I am finding out from people, he just had a way about him that touched a lot of people and their lives.

“This event is a way for the community we have lived in and our friends and family to come together and celebrate his life.

“Lots of people have lots of stories about him. He was quite cheeky and they have lots of funny stories.”

Mr Fox’s heart attack came without warning and despite many years of good health. Mrs Fox said: “There was no warning at all. I was with him, but I had no idea he was having a heart attack.

“The shocking thing is he was very fit and healthy and he didn’t smoke or drink and was very active.”

She added she also wanted to make people aware of the changes at the Horton as both of her children, Lauren and Grant, were born in the special care baby unit at the hospital. Both the children will be performing at the event. The event is already at capacity and is not open to the public, but anyone interested can email Mrs Fox at theboma@icloud.com or can donate to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GaryDFox.