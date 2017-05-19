Horley remembers Fantastic Mr Fox

Horley’s tribute to one of the community’s most popular members has raised £3,750 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Gary Fox - known affectionately as Fantastic Mr Fox for his community work - died after suffering a heart attack last August.

Gary Fox NNL-170515-161304001

He was attended by seven paramedics including the air ambulance team.

The event, Jammin for Gary, was organised by Mr Fox’s widow Debra and family.

It was held at Horley Church in a bid to fund the £2,500 cost of a single outing for the helicopter.

But people’s generosity has helped the fund well on its way to providing another flight for someone in need.

Jammin for Gary 2 NNL-170515-124346001

“We raised £350 in cash and that has been added to the Just Giving total of £3,398.15,” said Mrs Fox.

The concert was packed and a number of bands played, groups sang and musicians jammed together.

Among the performers was Mr and Mrs Fox’s son, Grant, a talented guitarist who headlined with a reformed lineup called the wRantMakers.

“A huge thank you to everyone that came and those who helped make a wonderful tribute for Gary possible,” said Mrs Fox.

Jammin for Gary 3 NNL-170515-124403001

“It was everything we’d hoped for and more. We feel very blessed having such a fabulous family and friends and being a part of such an amazing community.

“We were so moved by the palpable feeling of love, laughter and the uplifting music.”

Mr Fox had worked in an assortment of fields, from aircraft refurbishing to upholstery and from school governor to youth offending panels. He was a keen musician and fly fisherman.

The Just Giving page is still online here.