Hook Norton’s Ale Festival needs drinkers (in the aid of charity of course)

The Hook Norton Festival of Fine Ales takes place this Saturday but they have so much beer they are appealing for lovers of fine brews to come and help drink it.

Now in its 24th year the much anticipated event has a problem that many of us would relish, too much ale, and last year 30 barrels left over from the festival were poured away in a local pasture, much to the pleasure of the grazing cows.

Beers, ales and ciders were available to try from all across the country. Picture by Claire Mortimer. NNL-150720-155108001

The festival, which takes place in a field just past the Firs Garage outside Hook Norton, raises funds for the charity Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research) and local Banburyshire charities with every pint bought.

The beer, and other drinks, are donated and this years generosity has outdone last years so, in an unusual step, the organisers are actively seeking beer boffins, ale enthusiasts and cider aficionados to come along and raise a glass, raise some money and prevent the horror that is pouring away perfectly good ale.

In addition to the fine selection of ales, beers, ciders, wines, gin and Pimms there will be a selection of food vendors including the ever popular hog roast.

Music will be provided by eight bands kicking off at 1pm with Windsong Revisited and culminating with the rock/blues outfit Blues Extra who will grace the stage at 10pm.

For a full rundown of the music on offer click here.

Camping will be available to tents only and campers can start to set up on Friday, July 14 from 2pm. For more information on camping click here.

Gates open at noon on Saturday, July 15 and entry to the festival is £10 and includes a festival glass and three drinks tokens.

For exact details on the somewhat baffling entry options click here.