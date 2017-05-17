Hook Norton Brewery appears in Lonely Planet worldwide beer guide

Hook Norton Brewery has been highlighted as one of the best beer locations to visit across the world by travel experts Lonely Planet.

Lonely Planet has released a new book, Global Beer Tour, exploring the world of craft beer.

Hook Norton Brewery is ranked alongside taprooms and breweries in 30 countries, across five continents.

The book has been researched and compiled by Lonely Planet’s network of travel writers and journalists.

Organised by city, Lonely Planet’s Global Beer Tour tells the reader how to find each brewery and which beers to sample as well as suggesting other local highlights, from museums and galleries, to hikes and bike rides.

For each country, Lonely Planet’s Global Beer Tour also includes how to ask for a beer in the local language, how to say cheers, each beer’s signature style and the best local bar snack.

Hook Norton Brewery marketing manager, Mark Graham said: “It is a worldwide guide and to be in the company of other good breweries and to represent the UK with other UK breweries is quite an honour.

“We are one of the more historic ones and have been around since 1849.

“It is a guide to breweries across the world and each country has 10 different entries and we are one of them.

“Any guide to beer is a good one and the more people we can inform about cask ale and the beers we brew the better.”

The guide also features five extended regional beer trails covering Belgium, New Zealand, Germany, Australia and Detroit, in the United States.