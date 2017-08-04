Homes evacuated after tree crashes into building

Homes were evacuated after a large tree fell onto a block of maisonettes in Oxford yesterday morning (Thursday, August 3).

Two fire engines from Oxford and a specialist rescue unit from Kidlington were called at around 10.10am after incident in Colwell Drive, Headington.

A tree fell onto a block of maisonettes and a car in Oxford. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The tree in front of the block had fallen over and crashed into the roof of the building and part of the tree also landed on a car in the adjacent car park.

Fire crews evacuated the adjacent maisonettes and searched for anyone that may have been in the damaged part of the building.

Theentire area was cordoned off before the incident was handed over to Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire City Council to arrange for the tree to be removed and the structure of the building checked before residents could return to their homes.

Station manager Andy Ford said: “Fortunately no one was in the damaged part of the building at the time.

"The priority was to make sure everyone was evacuated and then cordon off the area in case the tree rolled off the roof or any part of the building collapsed under the weight of the tree."