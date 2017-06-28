Historic airfield at Shenington to host regional gliding competition

More than 30 experienced pilots travelling up to 100mph will be taking to the skies over Shenington Airfield on Saturday for a regional competition.

The airfield, which was originally known as RAF Edgehill, was a training site for Wellington bombers during the Second World War and had a role in testing the first Whittlejet.

Shenington Gliding Club. Air Frame Photography. NNL-170628-093259001

It is now home to Shenington Gliding Club, which is holding its eighth annual regional competition between July 1 and 9.

Glider pilots from all over the country will be taking part in races around pre-set courses, which can be more than 300km long, heading over Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Wales and the Cotswolds. The fastest person around the course wins.

There will also be entertainment each evening including live music, aviation related talks, a ceilidh and a quiz night.

Club members come from all over the Midlands and beyond, and from all ages and backgrounds.

A spokesman from the club said: “What we share is the love of gliding, whether we choose to go thermalling close to the airfield, use the energy of the sky to travel cross country, or teach others to glide.”

Banbury Guardian readers can enter a free draw for a day’s gliding instruction by sending an email titled ‘BG Free Gliding Opportunity’ to freegliding@shenington-gliding.co.uk with their contact details or by post to The Gliding Club, Shenington Airfield, Shenington, OX15 6NY. It will be drawn on July 8 with the winner notified by telephone or email and in the Banbury Guardian on July 13. See www.shenington-gliding.co.uk or the club’s Facebook page.