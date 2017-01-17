High-flying performance from Sibford students

Pupils at Sibford School near Banbury will be reaching for the sky next when they perform their own adaptation of the musical Cabaret.

The production, which will run for three nights from February 7 to 9, features 45 cast members – two of whom will be performing on trapeze.

Head of drama Neil Madden said: “The original version of Cabaret featured several risqué acts and themes which would not be appropriate for a school production.

“We have therefore edited the script but wanted to introduce our own wow factor, so when I discovered that two of our pupils were experienced in circus skills the trapeze was an obvious solution.”

Set in 1930s Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, the Sibford production of Cabaret is also being used to create a greater focus on the plight of the Jews.

Mr Madden sadi: “We have introduced excepts from the Diary of Anne Frank in the production and also scenes from the GCSE drama text Arbeit Macht Frei, which is based on the Holocaust.

“This is a very ambitious performance and the pupils have really stepped up to the mark. It is going to be brilliant.”

Seating will be around nightclub-style tables and the ticket price includes a drink and canapés, produced by Sibford’s own catering team.

Art students have been involved in the design of costumes, props and scenery.

Textiles teacher Emma Sutcliffe said: “The studio has been awash with feathers, sequins and tassels.

“The students have had great fun coming up with their own take on the fashions of the flapper era.”

Tickets cost £15 from the school or via www.sibfordschool.co.uk