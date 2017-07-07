Help trace Banbury man’s beloved motorcycle

A Banbury man is asking for help in finding his Yamaha motorcycle that was stolen from his home.

Between the hours of 12am and 6am on Wednesday July 5, the blue and black Yamaha YZF R125 was taken from a house in Bretch Hill, Banbury.

The bike is easily recognisable with striking metallic blue paintwork, custom bright red brake and clutch levers and matching red brake callipers.

The 2011 model, with the registration starting RE11, also has a carbon fibre exhaust system fitted.

If you saw any suspicious activity or have seen the bike since then contact the police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.