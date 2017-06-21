Help needed to locate missing Kings Sutton Bulldog

Owners are desperate to find Queenie, the British Bulldog missing since Tuesday.

Banburyshire residents are being urged to keep their eyes and ears open for any information about a female Bulldog who went missing yesterday, June 20.

She was last seen in a wheat field off Mill Lane just outside Kings Sutton.

She is a young tan and white adult with a distinct white nose and stripe running down the centre of her forehead.

Queenie has been microchipped and also has a noticeable hernia.

Searches have been undertaken to no avail and she was last seen near a hedgerow but owners fear she may have been taken and her disappearance is being investigated by Thames Valley Police.

If you have any information call 07595300470 or 07786266336.