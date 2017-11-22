‘Unsustainable’ Banbury doctors’ surgery could close under changes

An ‘unsustainable’ doctors’ surgery in Banbury is threatened with closure as health bosses seek to reorganise GP practices in the town.

A number of options for Banbury Health Centre are proposed including assimilating it with Woodlands Surgery and West Bar Surgery to create a 30,000-patient practice.

The new practice would either be run from all three buildings or the Bridge Street surgery would be closed, which would reduce costs.

A consultation is expected to be held by Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) in the new year on the proposals as nothing has been decided yet.

A report to Oxfordshire County Council’s joint health overview and scrutiny committee says there is a chance to create a new model for Banbury’s primary care. GP services in the town face ‘significant difficulties’, partly due to recruitment problems and increasing demand.

PML, the not-for-profit organisation which runs Banbury Health Centre, backs the proposals as its contract ends in March.

Director of clinical services Tony Summersgill said: “It is now recognised that practices of this size are becoming unsustainable both clinically and financially and are too small to deliver the full range of services that today’s patients need in a modern health centre.

He added: “We think this a great opportunity to improve the care for our patients.”

An OCCG spokesman said: “OCCG is planning a consultation with patients in early 2018 to share the options available for the future of Banbury Health Centre and to seek views before making a decision on the future of the practice.”